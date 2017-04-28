Police: Florida man beats wife to death after learning she was pregnant with another man’s baby

By Published:

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – A man killed his wife with a pipe wrench while their children were inside the home, after learning she was pregnant with another man’s baby, according to police.

WTVJ reports Claude Sejour, 48, was arrested on Wednesday for killing 40-year-old Marie Carmel Joseph.

Officers responded to their home in Hollywood after Sejour called 911 and told responders he killed his wife.

Sejour waited for police outside the home with blood on his hands and face, according to a police report.

He said that his wife was carrying another man’s baby. She called her boyfriend and put him on speaker phone to tell Sejour.

A police report said Sejour told officers “I’m not crazy.”

Police found Joseph’s body inside the home. She had severe trauma to her face and head, according to police. Sejour told them he hit her with a pipe wrench.

The couple’s child range in age from 4 to 17. The children are staying with a family member.

Sejour is being held without bond.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s