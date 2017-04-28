Single-vehicle crash leaves 22-year-old man dead

MARION, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a person was killed in a car accident early Friday morning.

Troopers reported to a crash on Pole Lane Road just south of Marseilles Galion Road East just before 1:00 am.

Troopers say the vehicle had been driving north on Pole Lane Road when it crossed the center-line and went off the roadway.

The car hit a tree and the driver, now identified as 22-year-old Andrew Ault, was ejected. The car then caught fire.

Ault was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner.

The crash is under investigation.