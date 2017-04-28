Storm-related issues cause Whitehall 911 system to crash

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) — Police in Whitehall say issues with the storm have caused their 911 system to crash.
Police are asking residents with emergencies to call 614-237-6333, ext. 0.
It is unclear when the system will be restored.
