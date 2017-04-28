HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) — The school’s dress code says only one line is allowed to be cut into the hair, but the student had two.

“I was walking into class and then she saw my hair and then she said, ‘you can’t have two lines in your hair.’ And she said to go to the office,” sixth grader Xavier Davis told KPRC.

The school told Xavier if he didn’t change his haircut by Monday, he would be suspended.

Xavier’s dad, Matt Davis, told KPRC that his son has had that haircut for several months and that he can’t understand why it’s now a problem. “I don’t know if having one line or two is a distraction to anybody learning. I mean, it’s not a distraction to me, it’s nonsense. I mean, we send him here to get an education, we send him here to learn. It’s not about his haircut.”

Xavier’s mom was able to fix the haircut, courtesy of a sharpie. She colored the bottom of his hair in so he wouldn’t be suspended.

“So in order for him to get an education, we have to treat his hair like a coloring book, I guess,” said Matt Davis.

The school district didn’t comment on the matter, but according to the handbook the school does reserve the right if a hairstyle is disruptive to the educational process.