Turkey hunter shot in Wayne National Forest

MORGAN COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – A man hunting turkeys in the Wayne National Forest was injured in an accidental shooting Friday morning.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said he was hunting just off of fire road 1981B in Union Township. He said he had turkey decoys set up and was calling turkeys when he was shot from behind.

Deputies said he had multiple shotgun pellet wounds to his backside. All of the wounds appeared to be superficial, investigators said.

The victim and the other hunter involved made their way to the roadway to await help.

The victim was taken to a Zanesville area hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s office turned the investigation over to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for further investigation.

