VIDEO: Columbus Police catch 15-year-old accused of stealing SUV

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say they arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of stealing a black SUV and leading officers on a chase through the east side Tuesday.

Police shared helicopter footage of the chase on Friday. The driver is seen evading a cruiser and driving on the grass as he tries to make an escape. At one point, the 15-year-old stops to let several passengers out. Shortly after this, he jumps out of the SUV and begins running with the car still in motion. Aerial footage shows officers taking him down.

Police say the driver was charged with receiving stolen property, hit/skip, failure to control and additional traffic charges.

Pilot Officers Roger Keeton and Jeffrey Ferguson were named “PRIDE of CPD” for their work assisting officers on the ground.