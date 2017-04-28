VIDEO: Columbus Police catch 15-year-old accused of stealing SUV

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say they arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of stealing a black SUV and leading officers on a chase through the east side Tuesday.

Police shared helicopter footage of the chase on Friday. The driver is seen evading a cruiser and driving on the grass as he tries to make an escape. At one point, the 15-year-old stops to let several passengers out. Shortly after this, he jumps out of the SUV and begins running with the car still in motion. Aerial footage shows officers taking him down.

Police say the driver was charged with receiving stolen property, hit/skip, failure to control and additional traffic charges.

Pilot Officers Roger Keeton and Jeffrey Ferguson were named “PRIDE of CPD” for their work assisting officers on the ground.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s