Wife listed as suspect in Marion man’s murder

MARION CO., OH (WCMH) — Investigators say 63-year-old Barbara Stricklin is a suspect in her husband’s murder.

The investigation started Wednesday when a neighbor found John Stricklin dead outside his home in Marion County.

Police believe he was shot inside, and then tried to run to a neighbor’s house.

Thursday afternoon, deputies approached Barbara Stricklin, and authorities say she claimed she started feeling ill. Crews took her to the hospital in Licking County where she was treated and released. Deputies say they later arrested her for possession of cocaine.

Police say the couple was in the process of divorcing. The couple has a history of domestic violence, with John being arrested for domestic violence in 2016.

Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey said investigators issued 5 search warrants on her possessions.