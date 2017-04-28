Wife listed as suspect in Marion man’s murder

By Published: Updated:

MARION CO., OH (WCMH) — Investigators say 63-year-old Barbara Stricklin is a suspect in her husband’s murder.

The investigation started Wednesday when a neighbor found John Stricklin dead outside his home in Marion County.

Police believe he was shot inside, and then tried to run to a neighbor’s house.

Thursday afternoon, deputies approached Barbara Stricklin, and authorities say she claimed she started feeling ill. Crews took her to the hospital in Licking County where she was treated and released. Deputies say they later arrested her for possession of cocaine.

Police say the couple was in the process of divorcing. The couple has a history of domestic violence, with John being arrested for domestic violence in 2016.

Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey said investigators issued 5 search warrants on her possessions.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s