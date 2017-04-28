Youngstown burglar cuts arm, dies from injuries during break-in, police say

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)  A man is dead after police say he broke into a Youngstown business overnight, got cut and bled to death.

Investigators say Lawrence Reed broke into a building at the corner of Logan and Dennick avenues.

Officers found a broken garage door and a busted half-glass door inside. In the process, they said Reed cut his arm.

The cut was so severe, he bled to death on the way to the hospital.

Youngstown Police Captain Brad Blackburn said this isn’t the first case he has seen where someone died in an accident while committing a crime.

“We had things before, people doing illegal things and stuff happening. I think we had a guy trying to steal wheels and a car fell on him,” he said.

Blackburn says Reed worked for the owner of the building. They don’t yet know for sure what he was doing on the property, but the owner says he did not have permission to damage it.

Investigators said they have had run-ins with Reed in the past, and he wasn’t a stranger to police.

