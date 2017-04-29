COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several hundred people are without power in northeast Columbus.

The outage was reported around 7:50am on Saturday. According to AEP Ohio, 974 customers are without power in the Huber Ridge neighborhood, near the Interstate 270 – State Route 161 area.

AEP expects full restoration around 1pm Saturday.

