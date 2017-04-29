Authorities: Wanted carjacker kills one in rampage

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an armed man stole a woman’s SUV, then went on a shooting rampage through several Los Angeles suburbs, killing one man and injuring up to three other people.

Deputy Ryan Rouzan of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies are searching for the gunman and possibly a second suspect.

Rouzan said of the shooting, “It does appear that it was random.”

The SUV was found abandoned in Whittier.

The rampage began when the armed man forced a woman from her green SUV in Pico Rivera, a community southeast of downtown Los Angeles. The woman was unarmed.

He then fired at three or more people in neighboring communities. Rouzan said one man shot in the rampage was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The condition of the other victims was not immediately available.

