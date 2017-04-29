DAYTON, OH (AP) — The brother of an Ohio man mauled to death by a pit bull says the breed is dangerous while the fatality is rekindling debate about the threat pit bulls pose to humans.

Maurice Brown was killed Tuesday in Dayton. Police say the dog broke away from a chain and attacked the 60-year-old man as he screamed for help. The dog was later shot and killed by police.

David Brown told the Dayton Daily News he thinks the dogs are bred to be vicious and doesn’t believe his brother did anything to provoke the attack.

Jessica Garringer of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton says the breed shouldn’t be judged by the actions of one dog.

Police say no one has come forward as the owner of the dog.