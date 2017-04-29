LICKING CO., OH (WCMH) — A juvenile was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital via helicopter after being struck by a fallen tree Saturday afternoon.

The Hanover Volunteer Fire Department said the tree had been weakened by recent storms.

The fire department did not have the child’s age or condition, and could not confirm the address. The incident happened around 4:12pm.

