Clark County reports suspected case of Zika virus

SPRINGFIELD, OH (WCMH) — The Clark County Combined Health District has reported a suspected case of Zika virus in a resident who returned from traveling recently.

According to the health district, the suspected person is recovering at home and there is no evidence that Zika is being transmitted locally. Health officials are currently canvassing the Willow Chase neighborhood north of Springfield to educate residents on how to protect themselves.

Zika is transmitted to people primarily through the bite of an infected mosquito. The CCCHD says the most common symptoms of Zika virus disease “are fever, rash, joint pain, and conjunctivitis (red eyes).” The illness is typically mild and goes away within one week.