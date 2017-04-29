Clark County reports suspected case of Zika virus

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito acquires a blood meal on the arm of a researcher at the Biomedical Sciences Institute in the Sao Paulo's University in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The CDC is working with Florida health officials to investigate what could be the first Zika infection from a mosquito bite in the continental United States. They said Tuesday, July 19, 2016, lab tests confirm a person in the Miami area is infected with the Zika virus, and there may not be any connection to someone traveling outside the country. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito acquires a blood meal on the arm of a researcher at the Biomedical Sciences Institute in the Sao Paulo's University in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

SPRINGFIELD, OH (WCMH) — The Clark County Combined Health District has reported a suspected case of Zika virus in a resident who returned from traveling recently.

According to the health district, the suspected person is recovering at home and there is no evidence that Zika is being transmitted locally. Health officials are currently canvassing the Willow Chase neighborhood north of Springfield to educate residents on how to protect themselves.

Zika is transmitted to people primarily through the bite of an infected mosquito. The CCCHD says the most common symptoms of Zika virus disease “are fever, rash, joint pain, and conjunctivitis (red eyes).” The illness is typically mild and goes away within one week.

