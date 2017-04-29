Cuba military says plane crashes, 8 dead

HAVANA (AP) — An official says a Cuban military plane has crashed in the western province of Artemisa, killing eight people.

A source briefed on the situation says the plane belongs to Aerogaviota, an airline run by the Cuban military that serves Cuban government agencies. Those include state-run tourism companies and the Cuban oil company.

Aerogaviota was confirming the crash to Cuban officials without releasing details. The person briefed on the situation spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release the information.

Aerogaviota’s fleet includes the 39-person Soviet-made An-26 and the French-made ATR-42, which carries up to 50 people.