DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/WCMH) – The family of a girl stabbed on the playground of a Dayton Public School last year will file a lawsuit against the school district next week.

In May 2016, the 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a stranger stabbed her while she was playing on the school’s playground swings. Police searched the area for the suspect but did not make any arrests.

The lawyer representing the family, Michael Wright, told NBC4’s sister station WDTN that he will be filing a lawsuit against Dayton Public Schools on May 5.

Wright says he believes the school had a responsibility to keep the child safe and it was not met.

According to Wright, the child who was stabbed is back in school but the family is still afraid because no one has been arrested in this case.

Dayton Public Schools released a statement about the coming lawsuit Friday.

“Dayton Schools is still committed to finding who did this,” said Dayton Public Schools Spokesperson Jill Drury.

Drury said there is still an $11,000 reward available for anyone that provides information the leads to a conviction of the person responsible.