LA peace parades mark 25th anniversary of Rodney King riots

By Published:
FILE - In this May 1, 1992 file photo, Rodney King speaks during a news conference in Los Angeles pleading for the end to the rioting and looting that has plagued the city following the verdicts in the trial against four Los Angeles Police officers accused of beating him. It was King's first public appearance in a year. (AP Photo/David Longstreath)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 25th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots is being commemorated with peaceful marches and calls for a better future.

Hundreds of people rallied Saturday at the intersection of Florence and Normandie avenues in South Los Angeles where the violence began.

FILE – This March 3, 1991 image made from video provided by KTLA Los Angeles shows police officers beating Rodney King. The 1991 beating by club-wielding Los Angeles police officers was depicted in a videotape made by a man who witnessed the incident from his balcony. After four officers were acquitted in a state trial, the Justice Department filed federal civil rights charges and won convictions against two of them in 1993. (AP Photo/Courtesy of KTLA Los Angeles, George Holliday)

People in the predominantly black community were outraged by the acquittal of four white police officers who beat black motorist Rodney King. Three days of burning, looting and beatings followed, leaving more than 50 people dead.

Rally organizer and South L.A. resident Eric Ares says people were fed up with police violence and political neglect. But Ares says the commemoration looks hopefully toward solving the problems of poverty and violence.

Meanwhile, black residents and Korean-Americans held a peace parade in Koreatown, where many shops were looted and burned in the riot.

Seventy-three-year-old K. Choi says racial relations between African-Americans and Korean-Americans have vastly improved since those bitter times.

