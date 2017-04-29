NASA employee arrested on child pornography charges

HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) — A NASA employee is facing federal charges after authorities say he accessed child pornography at least once.

NASA analyst Sean Lillibridge was arrested in the parking lot of the Johnson Space Center. The criminal indictment against him says Lillibridge is accused of accessing child pornography around March 15, 2015.

Authorities say they also have a hard drive that will be used against Lillibridge as evidence.

According to KTRK, Lillibridge’s neighbors in League City have been concerned about him for over a year, and the worries grew when they saw federal agents at his home.

“Walked outside one morning and there were FBI Shirts. People, you know in FBI shirts right here on this house and cars up and down the street,” said one neighbor who asked not to be identified. “There were two local police officer cars, there was League City Police, then Pearland.”

KTRK says neither Lillibridge nor his attorney have responded to requests for comment. Lillibridge has no other record of criminal activity.