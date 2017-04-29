One person stable after shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on the southeast side Saturday night.

It happened around 9:25pm. Police and EMS were called to the area of 2490 Floridbunda Drive for the report of a shooting.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Dispatchers with Columbus Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

