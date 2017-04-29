Police looking for 10-year-old missing from east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a 10-year-old boy missing from east Columbus.

Jairon Clinton was last seen in the area of Walshire Drive and Knollwood Drive East around 5:30pm.

He was seen wearing a dark ‘Angry Birds’ T-shirt and dark basketball shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Columbus Police.

