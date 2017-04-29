U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Mubarak Abdi

Abdi is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for rape.

Abdi is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Sardell Lancaster

Lancaster is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for burglary.

Lancaster is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anita Martin

Martin is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for engaging in corrupt activity.

Martin is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 280 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Tony Smith Jr.

Smith is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for breaking and entering.

Smith is described as a black male, 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.