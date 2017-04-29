Young runners excited to prove themselves at Cap City Half Marathon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 14,000 runners from all 50 states and several countries across the world hit the pavement in downtown Columbus for the Capital City Half Marathon, a race where all proceeds go towards the Ohio Health Foundation.

Mary-Claire Willison decided to join her father on race day, running a quarter marathon.

“I guess she came to the last marathon that I ran and got excited about it,” said Nate Willison, Mary-Claire’s father. “We ended up doing a couple of 5Ks together and here we are.”

National Championship runners are off here at the Capital City Half Marthon. And guess what… it's not raining. A great sign for runners pic.twitter.com/sNAX2dtxe4 — Tyler Carter (@TylerCarterNews) April 29, 2017

Mary-Claire wasn’t the only little runner out there today.

10-year-old Alex Wise-Carver decided to run his second Capital City Half Marathon. Last year, Alex ran the half marathon in 2 hours and 16 minutes. He says he runs for fun and hopes to beat that time this year

“It helps your legs get stronger,” he said.

Heavy showers and lightening forced organizers to cancel the race after two hours of running, but Alex and Mary-Claire say they will be out here next year running the course and proving that kids can run just as fast as the adults.