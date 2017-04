COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating after 3 cars caught fire at The Ohio State University’s garage on Lane Avenue.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the fire began around 4:30pm Sunday. It started as one car and spread to two others.

Martin said no injuries were reported.

