An inside look at sheriff’s deputy training simulations

KNOX CO., Ohio (WCMH) — Officers and deputies train for almost every conceivable situation because a seemingly routine call can turn into a life or death situation in an instant.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office gave NBC4 an inside look at what it takes to be prepared in any situation during a training at an abandoned rural home.

“This scenario was a welfare check, and it turns out it was an ambush-style scenario, really,” said Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth Aurand.

This was the first time deputies have stepped foot into this house. While clearing each unfamiliar room, deputies must quickly determine who is armed and who is not.

The training exercise is designed to be more realistic than other simulations, and the deputies agree it is very realistic.

“We’ve got 3-D mannequins with weapons in h and, so it makes the guys more likely to assess that threat, decide is it friend or foe,” said Captain Jay Sheffer. “We’ve got a split second to make that decision.”

The deputies use this training to practice all types of situations from different room entries and low-level light to using a flashlight and how to seek cover when they reload.

“You just can’t take any call for granted, ‘Aw, it’s just a regular welfare check,’” Aurand explained. “Well, in this particular case it wasn’t that.”