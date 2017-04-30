COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured in east Columbus.

The shooting happened around 9:25pm Saturday on the 2400 block of Floribunda Drive. According to Columbus Police, officers found 30-year-old Tonoia Hill at the scene. Hill had a gunshot wound on her arm and another on her leg. Hill was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police interviewed witnesses at the scene, but officers have not released any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or leave an anonymous tip with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers by calling 614-461-TIPS(8477).