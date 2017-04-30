Crime stoppers offering reward for information after burglary in Newark

NEWARK OH (WCMH) — The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information after a burglary in Newark.

Newark Police say a suspect or suspects broke into a home in the 1000 block of Kingsbury Court and stole items including a 55 inch LG TV and a washer and dryer.

Items stolen were valued at more than $2,500.

Now, the Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.