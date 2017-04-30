Last day for Bollinger Tower residents before building is converted to hotel

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Eviction notices have been served to the last remaining residents at Bollinger Tower in the Short North.

People have to be out by Monday, when work will begin to convert the building into a Cambria Suites hotel.

100 low-income and disabled seniors called the building home, some for decades. The 11-story building sits on High Street, between Warren Street and Bollinger Place.

Many residents NBC4 spoke with say they’re heartbroken to leave.

The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority has helped residents find new places to live and helped people move.