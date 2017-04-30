COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Max and Hattie visited A-Jay, Niko and CoCo at Fuzzy Pawz Shih Tzu Rescue. A fun fact about Shih Tzus: they don’t shed! They do require regular grooming but no shedding means less vacuuming, which is pretty awesome.

A-Jay is a four-and-a-half-year-old black and white Shi Tzu. He’s friendly and outgoing, and he enjoyed playing with Max. He came to Fuzzy Pawz after his owner could no longer care for him. He’s been receiving the proper vetting and is ready to go home with a new family that he can snuggle up with. Make no mistake, A-Jay has a sense of style and loves wearing his power tie.

Niko is 8 years old, but don’t let his age fool you! He still has plenty of energy to play and hang out in the backyard. Sadly, he came to the rescue when his owner passed away. Niko has a five-star personality and loves both people and dogs. He has a minor issue with his front legs, so he needs a single-story home.

CoCo is a two-and-a-half-year-old sweetheart. She came to the rescue missing a lot of hair and what was left was matted. She only has one eye. CoCo can be on the shy side, but she warms up quickly. She even let Hattie hold her and play with her almost immediately. It’s best if she has a home that doesn’t have young children. Her caretakers say she is not a beginner dog and needs a family with experience in raising dogs.

If you think your family is the right forever home for any of these lovable dogs, reach out to Fuzzy Pawz Shi Tzu Rescue on Facebook or visit http://www.ohiofuzzypawz.com/

For more information about Max and his mission, check out Hattie’s Facebook page.