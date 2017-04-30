Ohio woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend’s 6-month-old baby

OREGON, OH (AP) — Authorities say a 40-year-old Ohio woman has been charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend’s 6-month-old child.

The Toledo Blade reports Angie Walker was arrested Friday in the Toledo suburb of Oregon. She also faces a child endangering charge after emergency crews responded to a home Tuesday morning and found Levi Ashley unconscious. Police say Walker was caring for the baby and that neither the boyfriend nor Levi’s mother was there at the time.

The newspaper reports the child was taken off life support Wednesday. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office says Levi died of abusive head trauma.

Walker is being held on a $300,000 cash bond. Court records don’t indicate if she has an attorney.

She is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.