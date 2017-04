COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One woman has been injured in a fire in the Weinland Park area.

The fire happened around 2:10pm on the 1300 block of North 5th Street. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steven Martin, firefighters were able to contain the fire upon arrival.

One woman was transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The condition of the victim is unknown.

Fire officials have not determined the cause of the fire at this time.