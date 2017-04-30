Police searching for high-risk missing juvenile

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a high-risk missing juvenile.

Police say 11-year-old Noisha Brown left her home on Bulen Avenue for school around 6am on Friday, and she has not been seen since. Brown is around 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police believe she is wearing an orange and black Champion Middle School track suit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624.

