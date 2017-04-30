Police: Teens robbed delivery driver at gunpoint, stole car and pizza

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three teenagers are facing charges after police say they robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint.

The robbery happened just before 1am on Sunday. According to Columbus Police, two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy approached a pizza delivery driver on Revolutionary Drive in southeast Columbus. The teens threatened the victim at gunpoint before taking his money and the pizza and stealing the victim’s car.

Shortly afterward, Columbus Police Patrol officers stopped the stolen car near Lockbourne Road and arrested the suspects without incident.

The teens now face robbery and aggravated robbery charges.

