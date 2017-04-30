Robber steals $15k in jewelry on Christmas Eve

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Christmas Eve robbery remains under investigation after a man stole nearly $15,000 in jewelry.

Investigators said an unidentified man visited the Golden Nugget Jewelry booth at the Westland Flea Market on Dec. 24, 2016. He looked at several displays and, while no one was looking, leaned over the counter to grab a jewelry box. He ran from the building in an unknown direction, but security cameras got a glimpse of the man before he fled.

The suspect has been identified as a white male with a mustache and light facial hair. He was last seen wearing a red knit toboggan hat, red shirt, black jacket and dark pants. He has multiple tattoos on his neck, chest, arms and hands.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.