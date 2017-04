DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – A crash involving a tanker has closed parts of Interstate 75 near Main Street in Dayton.

The accident happened around 4:50 p.m Sunday. A large cloud of smoke can be seen for miles.

Dispatch says that a car and a semi-truck collided causing the car to catch fire. Authorities tell WDTN that someone may be trapped in the car.

Hazmat has also been called to the scene.

WDTN has a crew on the way and will update when more information becomes available.