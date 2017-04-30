Suspect opens fire on Milwaukee mother with kids in car

By Published:

MILWAUKEE, WI (WCMH) — A Wisconsin mother is recovering after a man with a gun opened fire on her vehicle while she and her children were inside of it.

Tori Jones, 40, and her children were waiting in their van outside of their Milwaukee home Friday night while one of her daughters ran inside the home for a quick moment. Jones’ mother, Diane Roberson, said that’s when a man approached the van.

“The guy came up to the car — it’s a van, it had tinted windows,” Roberson told WITI. “He was looking through the window, but he couldn’t see anything. That’s when he pulled out the gun and just started shooting.”

Roberson said that it’s a miracle everyone is still alive.

“As he was shooting, she told her children to duck,” Roberson said.  “She got shot nine times. Luckily they got all of them out, but one of them is still lodged in her back.”

Jones is still in serious condition at a hospital, but the children that were in the vehicle were not injured in the shooting.

Many in the neighborhood are on edge though, and police have yet to catch the suspect.  The family is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

