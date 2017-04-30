ETNA, OH (WCMH) — U.S. 40 is closed in both directions between Cedar Park and Tollgate due to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

NBC4 has confirmed the crash is fatal.

A man who claims he is the father of the deceased told NBC4 his sons were riding their motorcycles together when the accident happened.

The father did say this is a reminder to for everyone to look out for motorcycles while driving.

The Licking County post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the road will be closed for some time. The crash happened around 4:14pm Sunday.

