DALLAS, TX (WCMH) — A firefighter has been injured and police are being pinned down after a reported active shooter situation in Dallas.

According to KXAS, the condition of the firefighter isn’t known at this time.

The shooting reportedly took place on Reynolds Avenue in East Dallas.

