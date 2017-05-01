Body of child swept away in storm found; second child still missing

KARK Published:
Damien (left) has been found dead. Krystal (right) is still missing.

MADISON COUNTY, AR (KARK) – The body of one of two children who went missing in northwest Arkansas Saturday has been found. Officials say the children were in the back of their mother’s car when it was swept away in the floodwaters.

This is the car rescue crews pulled out of rushing waters Saturday, in which the two kids had last been seen:

The body of 4-year-old Damien has been found. His younger sister, Krystal, is still missing.

According to the Madison County Sheriffs’ Office, around 3:30 Saturday afternoon a swift water rescue call was made. When authorities arrived, they were trying to locate two missing children. Officials report the Madison 7620 bridge near Highway 412 washed away.

The mother, who was the driver of the vehicle, swam to safety but could not locate children.

 

