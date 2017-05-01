Child, 12, reported missing in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in south Columbus.

According to police, Jaiden Mitchell was staying with his grandmother over the weekend near Innis Ave. and 6th St. Police said he was not at the normal pickup spot after school Monday.

His mother told police she does not believe he intentionally ran away.

Jaiden is described as a black male standing 5’1” and weighing 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans ripped with zippers and a black V-neck t-shirt.