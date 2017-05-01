Columbus city leaders announce capital improvement budget

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The recreation center at Linden Park will be torn down and replaced with a larger “Center for Opportunity” under a new capital improvement plan unveiled Monday.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said the city will gather input from the community to come up with a design for the center.

The idea is to create a facility that not only provides recreational space but where other agencies and organizations can provide programming for community members.

The plan is part of a new $861 million dollar capital improvements budget.

The budget also includes money to renovate and expand the Indian Mound Recreation Center on the south side. The current 10,000 square foot facility will increase to 32,000 square feet.

“Our investment in neighborhood improvements is an investment in the quality of life for all residents,” Ginther said.

The majority of the budget, $755 million, is allocated to neighborhoods including citywide projects to upgrade and maintain water and sewer lines.

