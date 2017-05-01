Columbus lands spot on ‘Top 50 Mosquito Cities’ list

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus is among the nation’s Top 50 Mosquito Cities, according to a new list from Orkin.

The pest control company ranked the Columbus area as number 44 for 2017.

The Atlanta area topped the list for the fourth year in a row, followed by Washington, Chicago, New York, and Miami. Cleveland was ranked 25th on the list and Cincinnati was number 38 overall, meaning you’re more likely to encounter mosquitoes there than you are here in central Ohio.

The list is based on the number of mosquito customers, both residential and commercial, that the company served from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017.

“Mosquitoes are a public health threat,” said Orkin entomologist, Mark Beavers, Ph.D. “Zika virus is currently one of the most notable illnesses that can be spread by mosquitoes, and it will likely be a problem again this year, especially in areas where the type of mosquito that can carry the virus thrives.”

Mosquito season usually ranges from April to October, and the pests become more active across the US as temperatures rise.

Ways to prevent mosquitoes in your yard:

Remove standing water found in buckets, toys and other containers

Treat your pool water and keep it circulated

Regularly clean your gutters

Trim shrubbery

Change water in bird baths, fountains and potted plants every week

Preventing mosquito bites:

Wear loose, long-sleeved shirts and pants

Apply EPA-registered mosquito repellent

Keeping mosquitoes out of your home:

Repair window and door screens

Close gaps around windows and doors