Double check your bus number, new COTA routes take effect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COTA’s new bus system has twice as many high-frequency bus routes than before. Many of the buses will now arrive at stops every 15 minutes, but the new system has some riders confused.

“I was depending on that bus and now my life has been complicated,” said John Campbell.

John Campbell and other residents living here at the Nazareth Towers on Rich Street depend on the bus to take them to and from their doctor appointments and the grocery store.

Like he does every morning, Campbell was planning to take the #2 COTA bus downtown, but now those plans have changed. In its place is bus number 11.

“I moved here for the reason because the bus stopped here and it makes my life a lot simpler, that’s all,” said Campbell.

The new COTA redesign transit schedule isn’t as challenging as some riders may think says COTA spokesperson Marty Stutz.

“If there is confusion we do apologize,” said Stutz.

Stutz says these changes are likely to stay in place and for good reasons.

“We have realigned the two couple blocks south so that we can serve the courthouse area and the county complex,” said Stutz.

Riders at the Rich stop will have to walk or block or two to ride the number 2 bus.

“Or they can take new number 11 and connect with the two and all the places that 2 goes at Mound and High,” said Stutz.

COTA is offering free bus rides for a week to get riders has to the new schedule.