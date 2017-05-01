Five shootings, three homicides reported over 24 hour period

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – Police are investigating three homicides and a total of five shootings within just the last 24 hours.  Police are working put a stop to the violent crime.

Aaliyah Galusha-Smith came home to this view from across the street from where she lives on republic avenue.  Authorities said an 18-year-old man was gunned down.

“They need some parents. someone to tell them right from wrong. Obviously, they don’t know,” said Smith.

Smith, like many, is upset about this spike in violent crime.  Sergeant  Dave Sicilian said he understands.

“There’s a trend across the United States more violent crime. I hope Columbus is not going to be attached to that trend.  Are we? I don’t know,” said Sicilian.

Sgt. Sicilian said homicides are up now compared to last year in Columbus.   He said the department is looking to get those number down.

“I think at this point we look at it and try to determine why we have a spike in these types of crimes in these particular types of violent crimes,” said Sicilian.

Sgt.  Sicilian said this type of crime analysis, along with the department’s community policing initiative are key factors in getting homicide numbers down.  He said they can’t do it alone.

“Open your eyes and open your ears and talk to your police officers when you see them walk up to them,” said Sicilian.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s