Five shootings, three homicides reported over 24 hour period

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – Police are investigating three homicides and a total of five shootings within just the last 24 hours. Police are working put a stop to the violent crime.

Aaliyah Galusha-Smith came home to this view from across the street from where she lives on republic avenue. Authorities said an 18-year-old man was gunned down.

“They need some parents. someone to tell them right from wrong. Obviously, they don’t know,” said Smith.

Smith, like many, is upset about this spike in violent crime. Sergeant Dave Sicilian said he understands.

“There’s a trend across the United States more violent crime. I hope Columbus is not going to be attached to that trend. Are we? I don’t know,” said Sicilian.

Sgt. Sicilian said homicides are up now compared to last year in Columbus. He said the department is looking to get those number down.

“I think at this point we look at it and try to determine why we have a spike in these types of crimes in these particular types of violent crimes,” said Sicilian.

Sgt. Sicilian said this type of crime analysis, along with the department’s community policing initiative are key factors in getting homicide numbers down. He said they can’t do it alone.

“Open your eyes and open your ears and talk to your police officers when you see them walk up to them,” said Sicilian.