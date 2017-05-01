Heroism emerges in wake of deadly storms

MYRTLE SPRINGS, TX (NBC News) Images of heroism are emerging after a deadly weekend of weather in 16 states.

A desperate race and dramatic rescue was caught on cell phone video in Myrtle Springs, Texas.

A dad, his infant and toddler were trapped inside an overturned pickup, with flood waters rushing in during the aftermath of deadly tornadoes Saturday.

More than a half dozen good samaritans joined in the struggle to save the family. Miraculously, all three were pulled to safety.

At least 13 people were killed in the storms and flooding that stretched from Texas to Missouri.

Canton, Texas was one of the hardest hit areas. Four people were killed there and dozens more were injured when a massive tornado tore through the town.

In Missouri, the danger came in the form or raging flood waters.

“Some of the flooding we are seeing in parts of Missouri has surpassed historic levels,” Governor Eric Greitens said.

