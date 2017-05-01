Little Big Shots: Pint-sized pianist Max Hickey

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week’s NBC4 Today Little Big Shots has only been working on his talent for a year, but you wouldn’t know it when you watch him.

Max Hickey is just 7 years old but the young pianist plays like someone twice his age. He loves learning new songs and being challenged. When we met up with him, he played “The Entertainer” for us, all from memory!

Max plans on continuing to play the piano and getting better. He’s clearly off to a good start!

If you know of somebody 12 years old or younger that should be featured on NBC4 Today’s Little Big Shots, send Matt Barnes a note on his Facebook page or send him an e-mail at mbarnes@wcmh.com.

 

