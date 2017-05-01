Live Nation offering $20 tickets for National Concert Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Concert lovers, this deal is for you! Live Nation is offering $20 tickets as part of its National Concert Day sale on Tuesday.
According to Live Nation, tickets go on sale at 8am local time on Tuesday, May 2. You have until 11:59pm on Tuesday, May 9 to get your tickets at the discounted price. You’ll be able to purchase the tickets here.
Some additional costs may apply, including ticket delivery fees, ticket upgrades, parking, and other goods. But the base fare on the tickets will be a mere $20.
There are dozens of shows taking place in Ohio, with venues in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Cuyahoga Falls. We’ve listed those shows below, or you can click here to download the full list of $20 Participating Shows.
Cleveland Shows:
- May 19: A Hard Day’s Night – Beatles Tribute Band – House of Blues
- May 20: Brit Floyd – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- May 24: Norah Jones – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- May 28: Catch Meaning – House of Blues
- June 1: Morbid Angel – House of Blue
- June 13: Blackbear – House of Blues
- June 23: My Morning Jacket – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- June 25: Minimalists – House of Blues
- July 7: Kidz Bop Kids – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- July 12: Idina Menzel – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- July 15: Luke Bryan – Progressive Field
- July 19: Seether – House of Blues
- July 21: Queen + Adam Lambert – Quicken Loans Arena
- July 27: Lake Street Dive – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- Aug. 5: Goo Goo Dolls – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Cincinnati Shows:
- May 13: Departure – Tribute to Journey – Bogart’s
- May 14: Devin Townsend Project – Bogart’s
- May 16: New Kids On The Block – U.S. Bank Arena
- May 28: Broods – Bogart’s
- May 29: Animals As Leaders – Bogart’s
- June 9: Hairbanger’s Ball – Bogart’s
- June 16: Blackbear – Bogart’s
- June 19: Miike Snow – Bogart’s
- July 15: Chicago – Riverbend Music Center
- July 18: Seether – Bogart’s
- Aug. 22: Magpie Salute – Bogart’s
- Sept. 10: Deep Purple – Riverbend Music Center
- Sept. 8: Here Come the Mummies – Bogart’s
- Oct. 16: Ron Pope – Bogart’s
Cuyahoga Falls Shows:
- May 27: Future – Blossom Music Center
- June 1: Sam Hunt – Blossom Music Center
- June 3: Jack Johnson – Blossom Music Center
- July 21: Lady Antebellum – Blossom Music Center
- July 25: Incubus – Blossom Music Center
- July 28: Rod Stewart – Blossom Music Center
- Aug. 2: KORN – Blossom Music Center
- Aug. 4: Brantley Gilbert – Blossom Music Center
- Aug. 9: James Taylor – Blossom Music Center
- Aug. 14: Nickelback – Blossom Music Center
- Aug. 16: Kings of Leon – Blossom Music Center
- Aug. 18: Chris Stapleton – Blossom Music Center
- Aug. 30: John Mayer – Blossom Music Center
- Sept. 9: Deep Purple – Blossom Music Center
- Sept 20: Matchbox Twenty – Blossom Music Center
Download the list of participating shows.