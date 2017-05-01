Live Nation offering $20 tickets for National Concert Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Concert lovers, this deal is for you! Live Nation is offering $20 tickets as part of its National Concert Day sale on Tuesday.

According to Live Nation, tickets go on sale at 8am local time on Tuesday, May 2. You have until 11:59pm on Tuesday, May 9 to get your tickets at the discounted price. You’ll be able to purchase the tickets here.

Some additional costs may apply, including ticket delivery fees, ticket upgrades, parking, and other goods. But the base fare on the tickets will be a mere $20.

There are dozens of shows taking place in Ohio, with venues in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Cuyahoga Falls. We’ve listed those shows below, or you can click here to download the full list of $20 Participating Shows.

Cleveland Shows:

May 19: A Hard Day’s Night – Beatles Tribute Band – House of Blues

May 20: Brit Floyd – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

May 24: Norah Jones – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

May 28: Catch Meaning – House of Blues

June 1: Morbid Angel – House of Blue

June 13: Blackbear – House of Blues

June 23: My Morning Jacket – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

June 25: Minimalists – House of Blues

July 7: Kidz Bop Kids – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 12: Idina Menzel – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 15: Luke Bryan – Progressive Field

July 19: Seether – House of Blues

July 21: Queen + Adam Lambert – Quicken Loans Arena

July 27: Lake Street Dive – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Aug. 5: Goo Goo Dolls – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Cincinnati Shows:

May 13: Departure – Tribute to Journey – Bogart’s

May 14: Devin Townsend Project – Bogart’s

May 16: New Kids On The Block – U.S. Bank Arena

May 28: Broods – Bogart’s

May 29: Animals As Leaders – Bogart’s

June 9: Hairbanger’s Ball – Bogart’s

June 16: Blackbear – Bogart’s

June 19: Miike Snow – Bogart’s

July 15: Chicago – Riverbend Music Center

July 18: Seether – Bogart’s

Aug. 22: Magpie Salute – Bogart’s

Sept. 10: Deep Purple – Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 8: Here Come the Mummies – Bogart’s

Oct. 16: Ron Pope – Bogart’s

Cuyahoga Falls Shows:

May 27: Future – Blossom Music Center

June 1: Sam Hunt – Blossom Music Center

June 3: Jack Johnson – Blossom Music Center

July 21: Lady Antebellum – Blossom Music Center

July 25: Incubus – Blossom Music Center

July 28: Rod Stewart – Blossom Music Center

Aug. 2: KORN – Blossom Music Center

Aug. 4: Brantley Gilbert – Blossom Music Center

Aug. 9: James Taylor – Blossom Music Center

Aug. 14: Nickelback – Blossom Music Center

Aug. 16: Kings of Leon – Blossom Music Center

Aug. 18: Chris Stapleton – Blossom Music Center

Aug. 30: John Mayer – Blossom Music Center

Sept. 9: Deep Purple – Blossom Music Center

Sept 20: Matchbox Twenty – Blossom Music Center

