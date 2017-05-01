Ohio county offers job training to former inmates

By Published:

CLEVELAND (AP) – The county that includes Cleveland is offering paid job training to former inmates.

Cleveland.com reports Cuyahoga County’s Towards Employment pilot program will train 100 low-income residents with a criminal record in the hope paid internships lead to jobs.

A representative with the county’s Job and Family Services says the program will run like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which helps people who receive food stamps find steady employment. Residents will be enrolled through the Office of Reentry or the Fatherhood Initiative.

Those enrolled in the program will receive job training, career coaching and legal services.

County officials say helping former inmates find work keeps them from committing another crime.

The new program will receive $400,000 in state funding.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s