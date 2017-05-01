Ohio county offers job training to former inmates

CLEVELAND (AP) – The county that includes Cleveland is offering paid job training to former inmates.

Cleveland.com reports Cuyahoga County’s Towards Employment pilot program will train 100 low-income residents with a criminal record in the hope paid internships lead to jobs.

A representative with the county’s Job and Family Services says the program will run like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which helps people who receive food stamps find steady employment. Residents will be enrolled through the Office of Reentry or the Fatherhood Initiative.

Those enrolled in the program will receive job training, career coaching and legal services.

County officials say helping former inmates find work keeps them from committing another crime.

The new program will receive $400,000 in state funding.