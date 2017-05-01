Ohio creates list of homes with lead paint hazards

By Published:

TOLEDO, OH (AP) — Ohio’s health department has created a new list of homes in the state that have serious lead paint problems.

The database includes homes and apartments that have been ordered vacated after their owners refused to clean up the lead paint. Those same sites are where children who had lived in the homes tested positive for high lead levels.

There are just over 500 properties listed, but health advocates say that’s just a sliver of the homes with lead paint dangers. 56 of the homes have a Columbus, Ohio address.

State health regulators say creating the registry will give renters and home buyers more information about lead hazards.

But it comes at a time when state lawmakers are considering a proposal that would take away cities’ ability to have their own rules addressing lead paint threats.

DOWNLOAD: Full list of properties with lead paint hazards

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s