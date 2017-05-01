One person dead after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Police say they are investigating after one person was shot and killed in north Columbus early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:45 am on the 1900 block of Republic Avenue.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 2:00 am.

There is no additional information available at this time.

