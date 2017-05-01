One person in critical condition after southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a person was shot early Monday morning in southeast Columbus.

The shooting happened at approximately 3:00 am on the 1900 block of Old Coventry Road East.

Police say one person has been transported to Grant in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

