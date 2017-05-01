Pair accused of assaulting 92-year-old during Columbus burglary

By Published:
27-year-old Omar Guled and 21-year-old Said Ali Muse (Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus arrested two men accused of assaulting a 92-year-old man while breaking into a home.

It happened April 30 at a home on the 3100 block of Agler Road.

According to police, 27-year-old Omar Guled and 21-year-old Said Ali Muse began hitting the 92-year-old resident. Another person in the home asked the suspects to stop and offered them cigarettes to distract them until police could arrive.

Guled and Muse were arrested within minutes and charged with aggravated burglary.

